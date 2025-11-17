Sioux Falls and the Denny Sanford Premier Center played host to the US Olympic Curling Team Trials this past week and weekend, and the event was a big success.

It brought a unique sport to the Sioux Empire, and with it, athletes and fans from around the country.

Here are the results by category for the team trials that concluded on Sunday Night:

Men - Team Casper wins over Team Shuster 2-1

Women - Team Peterson wins over Team Cousins 2-0

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles - Team Dwyer/Emt over Team Ricker/Samsa 2-0

On the Men's side, Team Casper took home the Gold and advances to Kelowna, BC for the Olympic Qualifying event in early December. Here's team Skipper Danny Casper after a thrilling win in Sunday Night's Championship match:

Casper's team was recently joined by Minnesota native Aidan Oldenburger. Here's a post-match conversation with him following the big victory:

Olympic Gold Medalist and longtime face of USA Curling Jon Shuster's team fell in the Championship game on Sunday Night. Shuster was gracious enough to offer up these thoughts to the media post-match:

Here are some photos of the event that was held at the Premier Center from November 11th through the 16th:

Source: USA Curling