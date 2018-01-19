Become an Expert on Curling Prior to the Winter Olympics

Sioux Falls Curling is hosting three events in which people that are interested in curling can learn how to play prior to the start of the Winter Olympics.

If you're like me, curling has always captured my attention during the Olympics due to the game itself. Part of it is trying to figure out how the game exactly works and the other part being how universal the game is across all countries.

Sioux Falls Curling is now providing an inside look into how the game is played. They are hosting three "Try Curling" events at the Scheels Iceplex over the next month.

Participants are able to attend one, or all, of the sessions being offered. "Try Curling" is being held on January 21, February 18, and/or February 21 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM each day. You will learn the game and even play a match all within one session!

"Try Curling" is open to everyone of all ages and abilities. If you do choose to attend, they ask that you wear flexible warm athletic wear and bring a clean pair of tennis shoes.