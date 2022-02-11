Don’t Miss Any of TV’s Exciting Sunday Super Bowl Programming

You've been planning for weeks to have the party of the year at your place. One super day to celebrate one of the most eventful football seasons is finally here.

And if you took my advice to upgrade your TV, then your checklist should be complete.

NBC will have a full afternoon of coverage following the morning of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

NBC's Mike Tirico will be back in the states from hosting the Olympics in Beijing, and not return. Taking a short break to focus on Super Bowl 56 where he will host NBC's 5-hour pregame show for Super Bowl Sunday.

Plan to have those hot wings ready before kickoff and a fresh batch for the big Super Bowl halftime show.

Here is NBC's Super Bowl Sunday schedule:

7:00 AM - 2022 Winter Olympics

11:00 AM - NFL Films “Road to the Super Bowl”

Noon - Super Bowl Pregame Show

5:30 PM - Super Bowl kickoff

With kickoff at 5:30 PM CST, it would probably be a good idea to tune in around 6:40 PM so you don’t miss Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

9:45 PM - Winter Olympics Primetime

If you are a cord-cutter, here are your options to watch the game:

NBC’s Peacock streaming service will have the game for OTT devices and services, smart TVs, and mobile devices. It will also be available for free on the NFL website/apps as well as Yahoo Sports. DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV also have NBC.

