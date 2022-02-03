2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Fun Facts

It's the most wonderful time of every four years! The Winter Olympics!

The 2022 Winter Olympics are being hosted in Beijing and while a few of the events have already started, the Opening Ceremony will air on February 4 live early in the morning and rerun in primetime on NBC.

Get our free mobile app

MORE: South Dakota’s Winter Olympics Drought Continues

So to be prepared, let's go over a few of this year's Olympic fun facts!

Team USA boasts 223 athletes, which is a Winter Olympics record!

14 years ago Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics making Beijing the first city to host a Summer and Winter Olympics!

Five venues from the 2008 games have been repurposed for the 2022 games.

The 2022 games will use 25 venues in Beijing and the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou.

All the venues are powered with 100% renewable energy.

Zhangjiakou is about three hours from Beijing by car, however, China has an intercity railway, which is the world's first driverless high-speed railway, cutting the commute down to 47 minutes!

Bing Dwen Dwen the panda is the Beijing 2022 official mascot.

This is the most gender-equal Olympic Games ever. 2,900 athletes are expected to attend and 45.4% of them are women.

91 countries are participating.

There are a record 109 events across 15 sports.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics have 7 new events: Women's monobob- a solo bobsledding event big air skiing mixed team snowboard cross mixed team aerials in freestyle skiing mixed team relay in short-track speedskating mixed team ski jumping



For a full schedule of events, click here.

Sources: (WalletHub / NPR / Wikipedia / Wikipedia / NBC Olympics / Team USA)

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.