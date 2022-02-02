Can Joe Burrow Make History With a Football Career Hat-Trick?

It's pretty amazing what the Cincinnati Bengals have accomplished this season. If you were one of the naysayers and counted them out in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, well who's your Daddy now?

Quarterback Joe Burrow has taken his team through the playoffs and the Bengals will play in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

Get our free mobile app

Tracking back into his football career, Burrow has out-performed the best-of-the-best. Here's just a few key stats:

National Championship

Heisman Trophy winner

#1 overall pick in the NFL Draft

Won 3 2022 NFL Playoff games

No quarterback in the history of the NFL has ever won the Heisman, a College Football National Championship, and the Super Bowl. But, on February 13 that could all change with Burrow.

Not bad for a 3rd year player in the pros.

And you may be wondering about what other sports have a hat-trick or Trifecta:

Basketball - a 3-point field goal. Some would argue that definition and would defer to the triple-double: scoring, rebounds, and assists.

College Football - Score a receiving, rushing, and passing touchdown.

Hockey - Known as a Hat Trick. Look for the ice rink to be littered with caps when a player scores 3 goals in one game. Hockey legend Gordie Howe took this one a step further by scoring a goal, getting an assist, and being involved in a fight all in one game.

Horse racing - Ah, the easy one. Picking the horses that will place first, second and third in the exact order.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: