USC Jumps To #7 In Women’s AP Top 25
NEW YORK -- Southern California, which has won six straight games, climbed three spots to No. 7 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday while South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1.
The six teams in front of USC didn't change, with South Carolina leading the way, as it has since the regular season began. The Gamecocks received all 35 votes from a national media panel. South Carolina was tested in both its game last week, rallying to beat Tennessee and Georgia. Coach Dawn Staley's team trailed at halftime at home against Georgia on Sunday before winning by 14 points.
Oregon State moved up to ninth despite the loss to USC after beating then-No. 9 UCLA.
Kansas State fell three places to No. 10, while Colorado and UCLA also dropped three places.
AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll
1. South Carolina 25-0
2. Ohio St. 22-3
3. Stanford 23-3
4. Iowa 23-3
5. Texas 24-4
6. NC State 23-3
7. Southern Cal 20-4
8. Virginia Tech 22-4
9. Oregon St. 21-4
10. Kansas St. 22-4
11. Colorado 20-5
12. UCLA 20-5
13. LSU 21-4
14. Indiana 21-3
15. UConn 22-5
16. Gonzaga 26-2
17. Syracuse 22-4
18. Utah 19-7
19. Notre Dame 18-6
20. Louisville 21-6
21. Creighton 21-3
22. West Virginia 22-3
23. Oklahoma 18-7
24. Baylor 19-6
25. Princeton 20-3
