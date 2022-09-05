USD and SDSU Both Lose to FBS Opponents on Saturday

The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University both took on FBS opponents on Saturday with hopes of pulling off big time upsets.

Unfortunately, both SDSU and USD lost their games while still having different results in the process.

While SDSU was able to hang all game with Iowa and even had chances to win, USD struggled from the opening kick and were walloped by Kansas State.

SDSU had a hard fought battle with Iowa but would eventually find themselves unable to put together an effective offense and lost 7-3.

USD seemed overmatched all game against Kansas State and would end up losing to the Wildcats 34-0.

SDSU returns to the field against UC Davis this week in Brookings with USD staying on the road with a matchup against Montana.

