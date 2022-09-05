USD and SDSU Both Lose to FBS Opponents on Saturday

The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University both took on FBS opponents on Saturday with hopes of pulling off big time upsets.
Unfortunately, both SDSU and USD lost their games while still having different results in the process.
While SDSU was able to hang all game with Iowa and even had chances to win, USD struggled from the opening kick and were walloped by Kansas State.
SDSU had a hard fought battle with Iowa but would eventually find themselves unable to put together an effective offense and lost 7-3.
USD seemed overmatched all game against Kansas State and would end up losing to the Wildcats 34-0.
SDSU returns to the field against UC Davis this week in Brookings with USD staying on the road with a matchup against Montana.
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z
Sioux Falls
has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls).
We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.
It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide.
Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.
for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!