USD Head Men’s Basketball Coach Injured in Fall

The University of South Dakota men's basketball team will be without their head coach for a undetermined amount of time after he was injured this week.

USD head men's basketball coach Eric Peterson was injured in a fall at his home and was taken to the hospital to deal with the injuries.

The University of South Dakota Athletic Department released a statement on the incident.

University of South Dakota men's basketball coach Eric Peterson suffered multiple injuries resulting from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays. His injuries are not life threatening, but he is currently in Sioux Falls being monitored by doctors to recover and determine when he can return to coaching. He will not be on the sidelines Saturday when the Coyotes host UC Irvine in a 1 p.m. tip inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

We are wishing him the best and a speedy recovery.

