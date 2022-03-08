USD Overpowers SDSU and Advances to NCAA Tournament

The Denny Sanford Premier Center was buzzing Tuesday afternoon as the Summit League Women's Tournament Championship was in full effect.

No. 1 seed South Dakota State faced off against No. 2 seed the University of South Dakota and the fans were treated to a physical matchup that delivered the normal intensity that makes rivalries so great.

When the final buzzer rang though, it was USD celebrating another trip to the NCAA Tournament with a 56-45 win.

Get our free mobile app

Hannah Sjerven was tremendous, scoring a team-high 19 points and adding 10 rebounds to notch the double double in the title game.

SDSU struggled with Sjerven's defense all day and really had issues trying to score in the paint late, which caused the separation in score down the stretch.

With the win, the Coyotes punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament and will await the selection show to know their opponent.

SDSU, on the other hand, will also be paying attention to selection Sunday as they have hopes of getting an at large bid which is something these two schools previously did as well out of the Summit League.

This game was another example of how great the basketball is in the Summit League and how these two women's basketball programs have elevated the play of the entire conference all while building their brands into perennial tournament contenders every single season.

For more information on the Summit League, the SDSU women's basketball team or other sports in the conference, you can visit their league website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: