USD Women Coyotes Demolish Ole Miss in History-Making Opener!

Just so there is no misunderstanding, yes, I graduated from the University of South Dakota. Being a USD grad doesn't mean I have a particular bias against any of our other great South Dakota college teams.

I love them all, I root for them all. Just like anyone else in our state does, whether you're a huge sports fan or not. You've got to appreciate the hard work, dedication, time, and effort that goes into this kind of success.

So a huge amount of kudos and congratulations to our USD Women Coyotes. This is the fifth time they have been to the NCAA Tournament and the first time they are basking in the glow of a 75 to 61 point first-round triumph!

They sent the Ole Miss Rebels from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) out of that game, knowing just how good the USD Coyote Women really are!

Not being a sportswriter or a rabid sports fan and/or know-it-all, I don't plan to pepper this article with a bunch of over-the-top sports terminology.

No, I won't be saying things like, "Ole Miss got schooled!" or "South Dakota Women won the turnover battle!" (which they did).

Nope, you won't catch me doing that, however, I hope you won't mind if I quote Zach Borg & Cooper Seamer from Dakota News Now, because they actually know what they're talking about!

After years of showing themselves to be a premier mid-major team in women’s college basketball, the University of South Dakota now has the crowning achievement to their Division One transition and era. A win in the Big Dance! South Dakota has qualified for five Big Dances in 10 seasons of eligibility. Friday was the first time South Dakota’s had four players in double-figures in an NCAA Tournament game and the Coyotes’ 75 points was also a program high in the NCAA Tournament. South Dakota is the fourth Summit League team to win an NCAA Tournament game all-time. South Dakota, the No. 10 seed in the Wichita Region, will face second-seeded Baylor in a second-round contest Sunday at a time yet to be announced. - Dakota News Now