USF Falls to Bemidji, Augustana Takes Down Northern St. Saturday

It was a split result in NSIC action for our two area DII College Football programs on Saturday, as Augustana picked up a big home win, while USF suffered their first loss of the season.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Coo came up just short against Bemidji State at home on Saturday, falling to 3-1 after a 28-24 loss to the Beavers.

Despite trailing early 14-0, the Coo came back to lead the game 17-14 at halftime Saturday:

USF was shutout in the first quarter but quickly responded in the second when Camden Dean connected with Travis Yohnke for a 12-yard touchdown then again with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Mark Leonard to tie the score at 14 apiece.

Nick Hernandez split the uprights to give The Coo a 17-14 lead while heading into the half.

Camden Dean tallied 192-yards of total offense with 174-yards through the air with three passing scores.

Despite a 10-point 3rd quarter lead, USF fell 28-24 after the Beavers scored the games final two touchdowns.

For the Augustana Vikings, they moved their record to 2-1 on the season with a dominant 41-7 win vs. Northern State.

In the home opener for the 2024 season, the Vikings outgained the visiting Wolves 515-139, and had two takeaways:

The Gunnar Hensley and Jack Fisher connection dominated while the defense flew around the field as the Augustana Vikings (2-1 overall, 2-0 NSIC) claimed a 41-7 victory over the Northern State Wolves (0-4, 0-3) on Saturday afternoon. The home-opening win moves the Vikings to 12-3 in home openers at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

Fisher finished with six catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown pass. Hensley threw for 358 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 28 of 35 passing. The Vikings had a collective effort as three different players threw passes, with all throwing touchdowns, and 15 different players caught passes in the win.

Augie is now 2-1 on the season and will take on MSU-Moorhead on the road on Saturday, a Noon kickoff.

For USF, they are 3-1 and will take to the road as well, heading North to face Minot State on Saturday, a 1:00 kickoff time.

To follow along further with both programs, visit the official site links below.

Sources: USFCougars.com and GoAugie.com

