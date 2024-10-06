USF Spoils Homecoming For #7 Minnesota State

USF Spoils Homecoming For #7 Minnesota State

Jurgens Photography

MANKATO, MINN. - Sioux Falls (4-2, 3-2 NSIC) upset #7 Minnesota State (5-1, 4-1 NSIC) on the road to spoil their homecoming, 40-36.

 

Nick Hernandez put The Coo on the board first with a 35-yard field goal before Camden Dean connected with freshman Hank Brown Jr. on a 64-yard touchdown pass to give USF a 9-2 lead with a minute left in the first quarter.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls struck first in the second quarter when Dean took ball himself on a QB sneak for a 1-yard touchdown followed by a 6-yard pass to Carter Slykhuis for his first score of the day and to end the first half with a 23-9 lead.


The Cougars picked right back up where they left off extending their lead to 30-9 when Dean and Slykhuis connected again for a huge 66-yard score to open the second half. 

 

Cougar offense lit up the scoreboard with 543 yards of total offense, 239 on the ground and 304 through the air. They were led by Camden Dean's 382-yards of total offense with four passing scores and one on the ground.

The Cougars picked up just their fourth win in program history over the Mavericks, all of which have come on the road in Mankato.

Sioux Falls (3-2, 3-2 NSIC) will return home to host Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, October 12.

 

11 Super Bowl 57 Players Who Played College Ball In South Dakota, Iowa, or Nebraska

Super Bowl 57 is coming our way on Sunday. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their second Super Bowl titles in recent memory, and both have rosters featuring lots of Midwestern talent.

An obvious South Dakota connection on the Eagles is South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert. Goedert was drafted by the Eagles in the year immediately following their Super Bowl win after the 2017 season.

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: University of Sioux Falls football, USF Cougars
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls