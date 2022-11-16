USF Women’s Basketball First Win Over Presentation

SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls hosted the Presentation College Saints Tuesday night picking up their first win of the season 93-44.

Megan Fannin got the Cougars going with an early three to help send the Cougars to an early 18-0 lead.

USF held a 26-8 lead at the end of one shooting 55.6% from the field while holding PC to a 33% field goal percentage.

Sioux Falls outshot Presentation 29-12 in the second quarter ending the half at 55-20.

The Cougars continued to keep their foot on the gas as they put up another 27 points in the third quarter to go up 82-32.

USF saw playing time throughout their depth chart tonight with a majority of their starters only seeing about 12 minutes in their 93–44 win over PC.

Fannin had a 1.000 shooting percentage in the game going 6-6 from the field, 3-3 from 3-point territory, and 2-2 from the free throw line. She led the Coo with 17 points on the night followed by Dallie Hoskinson with 12, Tayah Leendert with 9, and Madison Wuebben with 8.

Hoskinson pulled down 9 of USFs 30 rebounds on the night followed by Lizzie Olson (6), Krystal Carlson (4), and Kennedy Goblirsch (3).

Sioux Falls (1-2) is back home Friday evening to take South Dakota Mines at 6:00 PM. The Hardrockers enter this Friday 0-2 and are 3-8 against the Cougars. USF has won the last seven match-ups against SDSMT.