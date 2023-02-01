Vanity License Plates More Expensive In Minnesota

Vanity License Plates More Expensive In Minnesota

SDDMV

Car owners will always make me laugh when coming up with a new vanity plate name for the sweet ride. Or, even their old junker. The vanity license plate has been around for years and in some instances it keeps us guessing well after the stoplight.

Unsplash
loading...

In many states, a set of vanity license plates is a small added fee on top of the normal plate fee. In South Dakota when you get new plates the cost is around $10.00. If you want a set of vanity plates there is an additional $25.00 fee. That's about the average price across the country.

Unsplash
loading...

However, there are some states that charge more. On the high side is Connecticut where your personalized plates can set you back anywhere from $90 - $150.

Get our free mobile app

In Minnesota, $100 is the fee for vanity plates.

Just like the Rushmore state, both Iowa and North Dakota won't gouge you by charging more than $25.00.

Unsplash
loading...

Here are some eyeball-rolling plate names via Pinterest:

NCST MOM
CHEEZHD
WOOPIG
UMHMMM
SHEBOSS
NA HE DNT
I HVE GAS
LOOKN4HM
PMS247
IAMLATE

10 Little-Known Facts About Minnesota

9 Driving Laws in South Dakota that Might Surprise You, Some You Didn't Know Existed

There are some things you can do on South Dakota roads that you may have once thought illegal but aren't. Like, can you ride in the back of a pickup, or drive barefoot in South Dakota?

While perusing the South Dakota Department of Public Safety I was reminded of some things that come up in conversation quite often.

Here are a few to ponder:

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Department of Motor Vehicles, Iowa vanity plates, Minnesota vanity plates, South Dakota vanity plates, Vanity License Plates
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls