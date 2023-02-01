Vanity License Plates More Expensive In Minnesota

Car owners will always make me laugh when coming up with a new vanity plate name for the sweet ride. Or, even their old junker. The vanity license plate has been around for years and in some instances it keeps us guessing well after the stoplight.

In many states, a set of vanity license plates is a small added fee on top of the normal plate fee. In South Dakota when you get new plates the cost is around $10.00. If you want a set of vanity plates there is an additional $25.00 fee. That's about the average price across the country.

However, there are some states that charge more. On the high side is Connecticut where your personalized plates can set you back anywhere from $90 - $150.

In Minnesota, $100 is the fee for vanity plates.

Just like the Rushmore state, both Iowa and North Dakota won't gouge you by charging more than $25.00.

Here are some eyeball-rolling plate names via Pinterest:

NCST MOM

CHEEZHD

WOOPIG

UMHMMM

SHEBOSS

NA HE DNT

I HVE GAS

LOOKN4HM

PMS247

IAMLATE

