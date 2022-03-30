When I was out at the Sioux Empire Home Show in February, it was my distinct honor to spend some quality time chatting with a group of young military veterans who are working with the Veterans Community Project organization.

You may have heard about the "Tiny House" village that is slated to be built in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls will be the fourth tiny home community in the country and the hope is that it will be open to serve military veterans right around Christmastime of this year (2022).

Many Sioux Falls businesses have already pledged funds and some are even sponsoring one of the tiny houses.

Get our free mobile app

If you would like to be someone who is helping this project become a reality, but sponsoring an entire home is not in your budget, maybe this event is a way for you to be involved.

The Veterans Community Project of Sioux Falls is sponsoring a "Let's Bowl" Event this Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1 to 6 PM, at the Sport Bowl, located at 1901 West Burnside.

You can bowl for an hour for only $25, plus there is a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, a bake sale, and a silent auction with great items for you to bid on! You can stop in around noon at the Sport Bowl and check out the silent auction items a bit early. That way you can get a jump on the bidding!

This village of 25 tiny homes not only offers shelter to homeless veterans but also to homeless veterans with a family.

Located on a 2-acre property in northwest Sioux Falls, VCP Village is a specialized community of 25 tiny homes with on-site, wraparound support services designed to equip homeless Veterans with the tools needed to return to a stable, prosperous, independent life. Each tiny house provides everything a Veteran needs to live with dignity and security; new furniture, appliances, housewares, bedding, personal items, and utilities - all free of charge.- Veterans Community Project Sioux Falls

Additionally, pets will also be allowed with veterinarian services also provided free of charge.

For more information see Veterans Community Project Sioux Falls (VCP Sioux Falls).

Sources: Veterans Community Project Sioux Falls, Pigeon 605, GuideStar, and Dakota News Now.