VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

South Dakota Drone/YouTube

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before.

South Dakota Drone/YouTube
The spill gates get all the attention, but the dam itself is deceptively long, at a length of 8,700 feet. The dam holds back the Missouri River and sits on the border of South Dakota and Nebraska. Gavins Point is a "rolled earth" dam and you can see the long earth structure better from the air in the video below.

Charles Coons
Construction on Gavins Point Dam began in 1952 and was completed in 1957 at a cost of $51 million. Once completed, water began building behind the dam and eventually formed Lewis and Clark Lake and tons of recreational opportunities. The three generators in the powerhouse create enough electricity to power 68,000 homes.

South Dakota Drone/YouTube
Check out the video below from Carsen Bower.

