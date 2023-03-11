Yankton (SD) College Alum Bisaccia Promoted to Packers Asst HC

Amidst all of the turmoil and hoopla in the NFL regarding the upcoming free agency period, there are also coaching moves to be made.

The Green Bay Packers didn't have quite the shuffle this offseason that they had last year with several key departures, but the team has announced a few moves in the coaching staff.

Rich Bisaccia, who joined the Packers last season after a stint as the Special Teams coordinator and interim Head Coach in Las Vegas, has been promoted.

He will retain the title of Special Teams coordinator, but will also be elevated to the role of Assistant Head Coach, per an article at AcmePackingCompany.com:

The headline change is that special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was brought to the team last season, had his official title changed to “assistant head coach/special teams coordinator.” Bisaccia, the former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach, interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching opening this offseason after turning around the Packers’ special teams unit in a single season.

Beyond a title change for Bisaccia, Green Bay also officially hired Greg Williams, who is coming off of a season as the Arizona Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach. This move was reported a full month ago, but the Packers had not confirmed it until now. Williams’ title is passing game coordinator (defense) and he will replace Jerry Gray’s spot as an on-field coach.

Bisaccia, who is a New York native, attended now defunct Yankton College, right here in South Dakota. That's not where the area ties end either, and Bisaccia got his first coaching positions at nearby Wayne State back in 1983.

The Packers hope his continued presence in the locker room will bring an added boost to the team in 2023 and beyond.

Sources: Acme Packing Company and Rich Bisaccia Wikipedia

