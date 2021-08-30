Video Shows Falls Park Flooding

The Sioux Empire received a bombardment of much-needed rain over the weekend and soon after, Falls Park began to swell to its capacity.

Not only were Saturday's storms extremely strong but they also gave the area the good downpour it's been waiting for all summer long.

For much of the season, the Big Sioux River's water levels had been much lower than average. But its banks began to fill once again by the end of Saturday night.

In this video, taken on Sunday, a TikTok viewer (stevesfsd) showed just how much more water is now flowing through Falls Park after the storms.

As you can see, the falls look much more healthy than they did just a few days prior to this video being shot.

So just how much rain did we get in the Sioux Empire? Here are some of the totals from the National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls:

EROS Data Center (Sioux Falls): 6.74 inches

Brandon: 3.56 inches

Pipestone: 3.52 inches

Lennox: 4.16 inches

Hills: 4.94 inches

Harrisburg: 5.43 inches

Tea: 4.15 inches

Larchwood: 5.17 inches

But it wasn't just rain that hit the region; the National Weather Service of Sioux Falls also had confirmed Tornadoes, heavy winds, and hail damage throughout the area. Here's what they had to say about the storm:

Multiple rounds of severe weather moved across portions of southeastern SD, northwestern IA, and southwestern MN during the afternoon/evening hours on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Extremely large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flooding were reported. The combination of torrential rainfall and numerous rounds of storms triggered both flash flooding and river flooding for portions of the area, despite the drought conditions present at the time of the event. -National Weather Service/Sioux Falls

