Vikings Add Former Hawkeye at Tight End

Training camp has begun for a lot of NFL teams, and the Minnesota Vikings have made an addition to their Tight End room.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed second year Tight End Shaun Beyer, making the addition just one day after the start of training camp.

Beyer, who played his college football at the University of Iowa, has been added to the team and will join Irv Smith Jr. and others at the position.

Beyer went undrafted in 2021, and spent his first season with the Denver Broncos.

In four years at Iowa, Beyer hauled in 18 catches for 275 yards and a touchdown while appearing in a total of 15 games.

Tight End is a position of concern and uncertainty for the Vikings at training camp this season, as Irv Smith Jr. is the most experienced player at the position on the current roster.

Smith missed all of last season with an injury, and has recorded 66 catches, 676 yards, and 7 touchdowns through 3 seasons as a pro.

Sources: Pro Football Talk and Pro Football Reference (Stats)