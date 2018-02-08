Vikings Land Their New Offensive Coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings have landed their new offensive coordinator as John DeFilippo will be named to the position according to reports.

DeFilippo comes from the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles where he served as the quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.

This decision makes all the sense in the world considering the QB situation in Minnesota and DeFilippo's track record in Philly developing any QB to fit the system.

Prior to the 2016 NFL season he worked side by side in the offseason with Sam Bradford who eventually was traded to Minnesota after DeFilippo helped Carson Wentz go from #2 overall draft pick to starter to MVP candidate this year prior to his injury.

After that he was able to get Nick Foles ready to go and help him win Super Bowl MVP.

He will be tagged with the same duty for the Vikings as they decide between Bradford, Bridgewater and Keenum or potentially even a outside quarterback option.

DeFilippo takes over for Pat Shurmur who left the role to become the head coach of the New York Giants.