Vikings Lose Huge Piece of Their Defense for Rest of Season

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a critical blow to their playoff hopes on Sunday as they lost to the Dallas Cowboys and a back up quarterback.

That bad news was followed up even more bad news on Monday as the Vikings found out they will be without a key contributor moving forward.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter tore his pectoral muscle on Sunday in the loss to the Cowboys and will be out the remainder of the season.

Hunter was injured in the second quarter of the Sunday night game and was ruled out in the third quarter for the remainder of the game.

After more tests on Monday it was announced by the team that he would indeed be out the rest of 2021.

Minnesota fell to 3-4 with the loss to Dallas and will have to try and rebound this week with a win as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday on the road.

The trade deadline in the NFL is 4 PM eastern on Tuesday so it will be interesting to see if Minnesota goes out and tries to add a pass rusher in the marketplace before the deadline.

