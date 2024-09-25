Minnesota RB Jones Pens Emotional Letter to GB Packers and Fans

Aaron Jones is impossible to root against.

An underdog from the start, and a guy that exudes confidence and class, Jones is one of a kind.

He entered the NFL as a 5th round pick of the Packers back in 2017, and it's safe to say he's made the most of every opportunity.

Get our free mobile app

While Jones wasn't truly the featured back in Green Bay until 2020, he made the most of his opportunities to the tune of 5,940 rushing yards with the Packers over 7 seasons.

Jones ranks 3rd all time in career rushing yards in Packers history.

After a tumultuous offseason that culminated with a divorce from the Packers and a union with the rival Vikings, Jones took time this week to put thoughts to paper about his time in Green Bay ahead of the teams colliding on Sunday.

The Players Tribune gives athletes across a multitude of sports to express their thoughts, dreams, and gratitude to the masses. You can view Jones' whole write up here, but here's a few highlights:

I also remember the very first time I played an offensive snap — it was Week 4 at home against Chicago. Both our main running backs had gone down, so it’s only me and our fullback left. I run onto the field, and when I get into the huddle it’s crazy: A-Rod, he just looks at me and he says, “Hey. I am one of your biggest fans in this entire organization. It’s your time. Yours, right now.” I ended up scoring and we won that game.

Jones goes on to thank the Packers and their fans for the opportunity:

One of the biggest mistakes I ever made was as a rookie: I got cited for driving with marijuana in my system, and suspended by the league for the start of my second year. I was so embarrassed after it happened. They say you represent the G at all times, and I hadn’t held up my part of that. I felt like I’d let everyone down who gave me a chance as a fifth-round pick — and for a guy like me who wasn’t established yet, a lot of teams might’ve said “let’s just cut him.” It definitely could have gone either way … but the Packers had my back.

Don't miss out on the article, it is well worth the read.

The Vikings and Packers renew their historic rivalry on Sunday, a Noon kickoff time from Lambeau Field. Jones might be wearing a new jersey on Sunday, but he'll have plenty of fans and grateful supporters still rooting for him in Green Bay.

Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: The Players Tribune and Aaron Jones Stats