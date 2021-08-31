Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. to Have Knee Surgery This Week

As many Minnesota Vikings fans were celebrating the news that the team had inked up longtime safety Harrison Smith to a contract extension, those celebrations were interrupted by some unfortunate injury news.

Rumors started circulating late Saturday and into Sunday about the possibility of a knee injury to talented tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Fortunately, it appears that it will only be a meniscus repair and not an ACL, which was the best-case scenario considering the location of the injury.

That said, the ambiguous nature of the timetable reported on by Cronin tells you exactly how concerning this can be considering the impact Smith can have with that offense.

Smith is considered not only to be a potential break-out player for the Vikings but potentially is primed to have one of the major break-out performances of the 2021 season.

It will be imperative for him and the Vikings to see him back on the field sooner rather than later and hopefully, this surgery fixes the issue long term.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their entire roster, and their upcoming 2021 schedule, you can visit the team website.