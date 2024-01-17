Why Is Walmart & Target Locking-Up Undies & Socks?

Get our free mobile app

There is no downward trend in shoplifting. In fact, retail businesses are now taking the necessary steps to improve security for just about everything. What's the latest? Your underwear!

You can walk into Walmart or a Target store and see items secured behind glass cabinets under lock and key. What would you think would be the obvious items?

The first thing that comes to mind would be electronics and jewelry. Those I can understand.

Now, both retail giants are making sure that your underwear will be safe and secure.

Larger metropolitan cities in the U.S. began this practice last year. It's yet to take hold here in the Sioux Falls area.

Recently, an NBC report strikes at the heart of retail theft where if you shop at a Target store as well as Walmart and want a pair of boxers, that polka dot thong, or some socks it may take awhile to find an employee to unlock the display.

Sources point out that losses of $500 million to thieves is forcing the retail chains to replace open shelves with secured displays.

The National Retail Federation says organized retail crime (ORC) is the large-scale theft of retail merchandise with the intent to resell the items for financial gain.

The body still maintains that organized crime is “a high-priority concern for the retail industry for decades, having a harmful economic impact on retail companies and endangering store employees and customers”.

From New York to Minnesota and west to California, in-store shoppers wanting a pair of undies, makeup, and deodorant will have to ask for them.

