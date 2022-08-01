WATCH: Amazing Buzzer Beating Frisbee Touchdown In Minnesota

I didn't even know that the American Ultimate Disc League was a thing, but now I'm glad it is. This game looks way too fun.

The Minnesota Wind Chill pulled off a play that was something like a "hook and ladder" in football, but more exciting. As you would see in the video below, there is a ton of athleticism in this play and it results in a buzzer-beating touchdown.

(Forgive me ahead of time if I don't use the correct AUDL terms to describe the play.) It started with a player on the Detroit Mechanix attempting to intercept a "pass" from the Wind Chill "quarterback."

The Detroit player tipped the disc in the air where a Minnesota player catches it and immediately flips it to a teammate...

...that teammate then tips it to another teammate...

...who dives into the endzone where the disc is caught inches off the turf for a "touchdown."

I like the announcer's reaction, he is dumbfounded by what just happened.

Minnesota won the game 9 to 28 and finished the regular season with a 9 and 3 record. They now advance to the playoffs where they will host the Indianapolis Alley Cats on August 13 at Sea Foam Stadium in Saint Paul.

The AUDL has teams all over the United States and the game is typically played on football fields. However, the dimensions of an AUDL field are considerably smaller than a football field. According to the AUDL website, the field is a rectangle measuring 53 ⅓ yards wide by 80 yards long plus 20-yard end zones on each end.