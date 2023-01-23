Watch as Iowa’s George Kittle Makes Insane Catch for 49ers

By far the most entertaining and competitive game of the NFL Divisional Playoff weekend was in Santa Clara last night.

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys went back-and-forth for much of the contest in what would ultimately end with a second consecutive trip to the NFC Title Game for San Francisco.

One of the best plays of the game came from former Iowa Hawkeye George Kittle.

With the game tied a 9-9 midway through the third, Quarterback Brock Purdy (who went to Iowa State of all places), rolled to the left and targeted the veteran tight end.

The rest, you'll have to see to believe:

It's another big catch in what thus far has been a tremendous career for Mr. Kittle in the Bay Area.

The Niners prevailed by the final of 19-12, and will head to Philadelphia next weekend to take on the top-seeded Eagles.