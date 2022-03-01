[WATCH] Iowa Student Manager Drains Incredible Half-Court Shot

In the Big Ten Conference game Monday between Northwestern and Iowa, the biggest celebration wasn't the Hawkeyes' 82-61 win over the Wildcats.

No, the incredible moment occurred during a media timeout where on the Hawkeye Senior Night student manager Jack Devlin took part in a half-court shot competition.

Just watch.

Associated Press writes, Devlin is part of the university’s REACH (Realizing Educational and Career Hopes) program for students ages 18 to 25 years old with intellectual, cognitive, and learning disabilities. He has been a manager with the Hawkeyes since 2018.

“I knew as soon as that thing went in, the players were going to go nuts,” Fran McCaffery said. “It’s just a great feeling for all of us, for someone so special to us.”

As far as the Hawkeyes, Iowa plays Michigan on Thursday.

Associated Press also contributed to this story.