Watch Organized Chaos Above South Dakota’s Busiest Intersection

If you have driven through 41st Street and Louise Ave in Sioux Falls during a workday or anytime on a weekend, then you have experienced South Dakota's busiest intersection firsthand. It's estimated that 58,900 vehicles travel through the intersection every day.

powerkitenut/YouTube powerkitenut/YouTube loading...

Below is an interesting video that shows 20 minutes of traffic sped up and condensed into 3 minutes. It would be nice if traffic actually moved that quickly! There is something quite calming about watching cars race through the intersection at 10 times normal speed.

Get our free mobile app

While you are watching, notice in the center of the intersection that there is a small section of pavement that cars don't drive over. I find that interesting.

powerkitenut/YouTube powerkitenut/YouTube loading...

See if you can find your car in the mayhem! Enjoy.