The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies were battling on the basketball court on Friday night, but it was some fireworks outside the court that garnered some headlines as well.

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe got into a verbal disagreement with Memphis Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks and that spilled into the sidelines.

Sharpe and Ja Morant's dad got into a war of words briefly on the sideline and it was all caught on video.

After cooler heads prevailed, Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe talked briefly in the second half and seemed to squash the beef.

The Los Angeles Lakers would go on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies by one point on Friday night.