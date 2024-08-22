Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Nebraska VB Doc on ESPN

Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Nebraska VB Doc on ESPN

Getty Images

Nebraska Volleyball has not only brought a lot of attention to the sport nationally lately, but they're redefining its spot in the sports hierarchy as well.

There are certainly a lot of great sports out there at the collegiate level, but Nebraska among other elite volleyball programs continue to elevate the sport to new heights.

Coming up over the weekend, the Husker Volleyball program down in Lincoln will be featured in a documentary on ESPN.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Just last season, Nebraska Volleyball played a match inside of Memorial Stadium in front of an estimated crowd of over 92,000.

It was an AMAZING spectacle to behold, and one of the more "a-ha" moments in recent memory in any college sport. Fans care about volleyball, and Nebraska showed out and showed us just how much they love their Huskers.

Here's a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary set to air on Sunday, August 25th at 4:00 CT on ESPN:

Don't miss out on the featured documentary this Sunday.

The Nebraska Volleyball team is set to open up their 2024 campaign very soon, and have their Red vs. White Scrimmage on Saturday in Lincoln at 6:00.

The season officially begins on Tuesday when the Huskers take on Kentucky in Louisville as part of the First Serve Showcase. You can watch the Huskers and Wildcats battle at 6:00 CT on ESPN2.

Don't miss out on any of the action this Fall from Husker Volleyball! For all things Huskers, visit the official Nebraska Athletics site here.

Sources: Huskers.com and Big Ten Conference on Twitter

LOOK: 10 Reasons to Visit the South Dakota Badlands

Returning from a weekend trip to Rapid City, South Dakota for state basketball tournaments we decided to visit the Badlands National Park.

A quick turn-off I-90 will take you into some of the most awe-inspiring scenery.

It's also fun to note that several big-screen movies were filmed in the Badlands. Dances With Wolves, Starship Troopers, Armageddon, and most recently, Academy Award winner, Nomadland.

It's a spectacular park with tons to do. If you're setting out on a hike, bring lots of water and sign the hikers' logs at the trailheads. It could save your life. It's a tough place to survive.

Here are 10 facts about the Badlands:

Gallery Credit: Danny V

Filed Under: Big 10, Big Ten, College Sports, College Volleyball, Cornhuskers, documentary, e:60, ESPN, feature, husker vb, Husker volleyball, Huskers, Lincoln, MIdwest, ne, neb, Nebraska, Nebraska Cornhuskers, nebraska volleyball, Sports, TV, vb, volleyball
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls