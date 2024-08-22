Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Nebraska VB Doc on ESPN

Nebraska Volleyball has not only brought a lot of attention to the sport nationally lately, but they're redefining its spot in the sports hierarchy as well.

There are certainly a lot of great sports out there at the collegiate level, but Nebraska among other elite volleyball programs continue to elevate the sport to new heights.

Coming up over the weekend, the Husker Volleyball program down in Lincoln will be featured in a documentary on ESPN.

Get our free mobile app

Just last season, Nebraska Volleyball played a match inside of Memorial Stadium in front of an estimated crowd of over 92,000.

It was an AMAZING spectacle to behold, and one of the more "a-ha" moments in recent memory in any college sport. Fans care about volleyball, and Nebraska showed out and showed us just how much they love their Huskers.

Here's a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary set to air on Sunday, August 25th at 4:00 CT on ESPN:

Don't miss out on the featured documentary this Sunday.

The Nebraska Volleyball team is set to open up their 2024 campaign very soon, and have their Red vs. White Scrimmage on Saturday in Lincoln at 6:00.

The season officially begins on Tuesday when the Huskers take on Kentucky in Louisville as part of the First Serve Showcase. You can watch the Huskers and Wildcats battle at 6:00 CT on ESPN2.

Don't miss out on any of the action this Fall from Husker Volleyball! For all things Huskers, visit the official Nebraska Athletics site here.

Sources: Huskers.com and Big Ten Conference on Twitter