WATCH THIS-Iowa Twins Are Champion Topplers in Domino Masters

Would you be able to keep a secret for several weeks about winning $100,000? There are twin brothers in Iowa along with a fellow Dordt University student who did just that.

Alex and Derek Koops of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Lyle Broughton of Massachusetts formed Team Dominerds and are the new "Domino Masters" on FOX's new hit show.

With 10-years of practice, the Koop brothers have been honing their craft, even setting up their own YouTube channel DaksDominos.

If your memory is good you'll remember several years ago on the Johnny Carson Show this was A THING when Bob Speca was the King of Dominos.



And later on The David Letterman Show.

