Water Main Break Causes Emergency Street Closure In Sioux Falls

The City of Sioux Falls announced that effective immediately on Tuesday morning traffic will be affected on these streets because of construction on a water main break.

33rd Street is closed between Dakota Avenue and Phillips Avenue. Dakota Avenue, Center Avenue, and Phillips Avenue are closed for a block north and south of 33rd Street.

33rd Street Water Main Break - Google Maps

Sioux Falls Public Works is working on a water main break.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction and may want to consider alternate routes.

Cold temps leading into the New Year holiday weekend could mean more traffic situations in and around Sioux Falls.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what the Sioux Falls National Weather Service forecast is calling for leading into the weekend ...

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 12 by 5pm. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

Friday Night: Cloudy, with a low around -5.

New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 4.

Great Bear Ski Valley