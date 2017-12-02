Week 13 Odds and The Lock of the Week

Can you believe we are already to Week 13 in the NFL? Time flies when you are having fun.

As we edge closer to the end of the season, every game means that much more and Week 13 is full of games that mean a lot for the playoff picture in the NFL.

The Vikings and Falcons face off in Atlanta and match up two of the top teams in the NFC. Minnesota looks to continue their winning streak while Atlanta is looking to get some big time momentum heading into the post season. The Falcons are -3 against the Vikings.

Also in the NFC, the Saints and Panthers are jockeying for supremacy in the NFC South. New Orleans plays host to Carolina and are -4.5 against the Panthers.

The NFC is not the only conference that has big games on Sunday as the AFC has some playoff implications as well.

Two potential playoff teams in New England and Buffalo face off in a AFC East showdown with the Pats -8.5

My "Lock of the Week" though comes from a matchup of a AFC and NFC team as I will take the Detroit Lions +3.5 vs the Baltimore Ravens. I'm not calling for a outright upset by the Lions but I will take Matthew Stafford to keep it within a field goal even if we need the backdoor cover late.