Week 15 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Packers, Vikings
Both the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings are giving chase to the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. Both teams are still aiming to win the division but can guarantee themselves a ticket to the dance as soon as this weekend at minimum.
The Vikings recipe is a lot simpler than their hated rivals to the East.
Green Bay needs to win this weekend and get a good amount of help to wrap up a spot.
Here are the playoff scenarios this weekend for the Vikings, Packers, and other teams that can wrap up a spot:
AFC
CLINCHED:
Buffalo Bills (10-3) -- AFC East Title
Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) -- AFC West Title
HOUSTON TEXANS (8-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (6-7)
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
- HOU win + IND loss
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (10-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-3)
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:
- PIT win or tie
- MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
Detroit Lions (12-1) -- Playoff Berth
Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) -- Playoff Berth
GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (8-5) - *Listen on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO with coverage beginning at 7:00pm.
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
- GB win + ATL loss or tie + SF-LAR tie
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (11-2) vs. Chicago Bears (4-9)
Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:
- MIN win or tie
- LAR loss or tie
- SEA loss or ti
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- PHI win + WAS loss or tie
- PHI tie + WAS loss
Don't miss out on any of the exciting Week 15 action across the NFL. Listen to the Packers take on the Seahawks this Sunday night on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO with coverage beginning at 7:00!
Source: NFL.com
The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Minnesota Vikings Top 10 All-Time Leading Rushers
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien