Week 15 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Packers, Vikings

Both the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings are giving chase to the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. Both teams are still aiming to win the division but can guarantee themselves a ticket to the dance as soon as this weekend at minimum.

The Vikings recipe is a lot simpler than their hated rivals to the East.

Green Bay needs to win this weekend and get a good amount of help to wrap up a spot.

Here are the playoff scenarios this weekend for the Vikings, Packers, and other teams that can wrap up a spot:

AFC CLINCHED: Buffalo Bills (10-3) -- AFC East Title Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) -- AFC West Title HOUSTON TEXANS (8-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (6-7) Houston clinches AFC South division title with: HOU win + IND loss PITTSBURGH STEELERS (10-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-3) Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with: PIT win or tie MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Detroit Lions (12-1) -- Playoff Berth

Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) -- Playoff Berth

GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (8-5) - *Listen on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO with coverage beginning at 7:00pm.

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

GB win + ATL loss or tie + SF-LAR tie

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (11-2) vs. Chicago Bears (4-9)

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

MIN win or tie LAR loss or tie SEA loss or ti

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

PHI win + WAS loss or tie PHI tie + WAS loss

Don't miss out on any of the exciting Week 15 action across the NFL. Listen to the Packers take on the Seahawks this Sunday night on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO with coverage beginning at 7:00!

Source: NFL.com

