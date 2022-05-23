Weekend Gun Fight Outside Of A Sioux Falls Bar

Bullets were flying outside of a Sioux Falls bar early Sunday morning according to Sioux Falls Police.

Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a security officer at a bar near Madison Street and Garfield Avenue kicked a man out of the bar. Police say that the suspect went to a parked car, retrieved a gun, and began shooting at the security officer.

Police say the suspect then got into that car and tried to leave, but he hit a parked car. The suspect then got out of the car and began firing at the security officer for a second time. Police say the security officer returned fire with his own firearm.

At this point, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot. Police say no one was hurt in the exchange of gunfire and they believe the car the suspect was driving was stolen. Police found bullet holes in the car that the suspect was driving.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspect. They have not disclosed how many shell casings were found at the scene. Detectives will be checking the area on Monday for any surveillance cameras that may have caught the action.

When a suspect is arrested, police will refer the case to the State's Attorney and will follow their recommendation for charges. Police say they are unsure whether the State's Attorney will find evidence to charge the security officer for discharging his weapon or whether he fired in self-defense.

