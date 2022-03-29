Barrage of Bullets Hits Sioux Falls Car Saturday on 8th Street

A Sioux Falls car came under a barrage of bullets on Saturday, (March 26) after the vehicle exited an eastside gas station.

Dakota News Now is reporting the city's latest gunfire incident took place near a gas station located on East 8th Street in Sioux Falls.

The report states a vehicle containing 5 people has just left a gas station when another car containing the suspects in the case followed them out of the gas station parking lot. During the process of driving, the vehicle with the suspects inside pulled up next to the victim's car and began to open fire on it.

Dakota News Now reports the victim's car was struck by three bullets. One of the bullets fired actually hit and penetrated a headrest inside the victim's vehicle.

The five people inside the car were able to successfully get away from the vehicle shooting at them, and pull into another nearby gas station to call authorities for help.

Fortunately, no one inside the victim's car was injured as a result of the gunfire. And according to Dakota News Now, none of the 5 people inside the car claimed to recognize anyone inside the vehicle containing the suspects, nor did they have any idea why the car was following them, and why they were being fired upon.

The victims also do not remember the exact location in which the shooting incident took place.

Saturday's shooting was just another example of a long list of gunshot incidents that have transpired in the city throughout the month of March. During this month alone, several houses in the city have been reported to be hit by gunfire. There was also an incident this month where a man was shot and wounded outside a Sioux Falls bowling alley.

Sioux Falls police have Saturday's vehicle shooting incident under investigation at this time. More details will be released as they become available.

