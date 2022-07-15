Shots Fired at South Dakota Authorities during High-Speed Pursuit

South Dakota authorities were involved in a high-speed police chase Thursday afternoon that resembled a scene lifted directly from a Lethal Weapon movie.

It all started shortly after 2 PM Thursday (July 14) when police attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling on Interstate 29 in Minnehaha County in Southeast South Dakota.

Dakota News Now reports that the vehicle refused to stop, resulting in a high-speed pursuit getting underway between two suspects inside the vehicle and several law enforcement officers.

As the chase ensued, the driver reportedly was traveling north in one of the southbound lanes of I-29 for a period of time. According to Dakota News Now, the vehicle eventually turned off of I-29, and the pursuit continued along a series of county gravel roads.

At one point during the chase, the suspects began shooting at authorities from inside their vehicle. Several shots were fired at police. It is not known at this time whether police returned fire during the chase.

The pursuit finally concluded around 3:00 PM in Lake County on 1st Street in Madison. As Dakota News Now reports, the two suspects were arrested and taken into custody. Thankfully no one was injured at any point throughout the pursuit.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the two suspects involved in the chase, nor has there been a reason given at this time as to why police attempted to initially pull over the suspect's vehicle.

More details are forthcoming as the police investigation continues.

Source: Dakota News Now

