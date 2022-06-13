Were You At Toby Keith’s Huge Sioux Falls Concert?

Last year in May of 2021, for the first time in what felt like forever, live music returned to Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Toby Keith would be the performer of choice to headline the impressive number of concerts coming back to the Sioux Empire.

It's hard to believe that this concert took place over a year ago. Now, Toby has recently cancelled his show at the Ohio State Fair scheduled for late July as well as opened up to fans about his health. Just yesterday, he shared with his fans via Twitter that for the past six months, he has been battling stomach cancer and undergoing treatment for this horrific disease.

MORE: Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

Toby says he is currently "recovering and relaxing" with his family by his side. The "Red Solo Cup" singer also is itching to get back on the road to see his fans "sooner than later."

Looking back at Toby Keith's show at the Denny, he literally brought the house (and possibly the state of South Dakota) down. To be able to attend a Toby Keith concert just as the world was crawling out of the pandemic was simply incredible! It was the perfect show to welcome back live entertainment to the Sioux Empire! Why? Toby knows how to bring a crowd to its feet and simultaneously have everyone singing at the top of their lungs.

I was able to document the big event with some photos and videos from the concert. Take a look back and relive this awesome concert. We can't wait to see Toby back strong and healthy and performing again in the Sioux Empire!

Toby Keith Sioux Falls Show 2021

Hello Sioux Falls! The crowd was ready and pumped for a concert! It felt like the entire Sioux Empire was in one room. I've missed this feeling.

Everyone was already singing along! Toby started big with this hit from 2011. Everyone was already singing along!

Toby Keith Sioux Falls Show 2021

"Beer For My Horses" is one of my favorite songs from Toby. I wasn’t sure this song would be included on the setlist because it's a duet with the Country Legend and Icon, Willie Nelson. But to my surprise, Willie made an appearance! Well...sort of.

It's Red Solo Cup Time! Toby's famous song about one little red cup took over Sioux Falls. Now, Toby's lips were moving throughout the entire show in a funny way. His little comments really made me laugh.

Toby Keith Sioux Falls Show 2021

Toby asked the crowd to help sing-along. The stadium erupted with voices, and it was such a beautiful sound. Sing it, Sioux Falls!

Toby Keith Sioux Falls Show 2021

Toby Keith truly brought back live music to the heart of Sioux Falls. His show is just proof positive we are one step closer to the end of what initially seemed like a never-ending pandemic. Thank you Toby for giving Sioux Falls something to talk about...you!

