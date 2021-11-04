What Does 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol On Your Tires Mean?

Do you know what the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake picture on your tire is all about? It might mean the difference between staying on the road or driving into the ditch.

If you are looking for tires that are going to help keep you on the roads during a crazy South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa winter you should check your tires for the 3-Peak Mountain with a Snowflake in the middle symbol.

If you look closely at the side of your vehicle's tires you will see a lot of writing and numbers. And if you don't know how to interpret that information it's just gibberish.

There is a lot of stuff written on the side of your tires. You have section width, aspect ratio, rim diameter, load index, speed rating, and more.

And on some tires, you will see a picture of a 3-Peak Mountain with a Snowflake in the middle. So what does that mean?

According to Family Handy Man the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol, or 3PMS for short, means that your tire meets these very specific standards...

These tires have been tested for acceleration on medium-packed snow.

These tires have scored at least 110 on the traction index. This means they accelerate at least 10 percent faster than a typical all-season tire..

These tires meet certain standards agreed upon in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

These tires are typically made of a softer rubber that won’t harden in sub-freezing temperatures.

These tires also have a particular type of tiny cut across their surface called siping. This improves traction on snow and ice.

