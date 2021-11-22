What is Sioux Falls “Giving Tuesday” All About?

No, you're not giving someone an extra Tuesday...

Just ahead of us are Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, but now instead of shopping, you have the wonderful opportunity to give. Tuesday, November 30, is Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a way to kick off the charitable season and support philanthropy year-round.

For reasons that are only known to people with big hearts, last year's Giving Tuesday donations were up by over 40% from the year before. Over 400 non-profit organizations received donations last year, which made life in some very needy areas of our state more bearable.

South Dakota Gives has gathered all of these groups on its website. You merely need to go there, click on an organization you'd like to know more about, or donate to and you're on your way

No matter where your interests lie, there is something for you; from animals to the environment, homelessness and hunger to literacy, mental health, children's services, veterans or voting issues, there is an organization that would be so grateful for your charitable gift.

People in South Dakota have always been remarkably charitable (in my opinion) and it shows in our cities and towns. To me, this indicates that South Dakotans have always put the philosophy of Giving Tuesday to good use.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and the subsequent economic issues, even more people need support.

If you only choose one day this year to make a donation, big or small, to a group or cause that is dear to your heart, make it Giving Tuesday. You will feel so good. I promise.

Sources: Giving Tuesday and South Dakota Gives

