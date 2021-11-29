What Makes Garretson’s Hometown Christmas Celebration So Special?

There is just something about small-towns. Close-knit families and friends, pride, loyalty, hard-working - - all of the things you would expect. And at Christmas time those qualities are magnified by an explosion of holiday spirit.

You don't have to go to Santa Claus, Indiana, or North Pole, Alaska to get an injection of holiday vitality.

Garretson Hometown Holidays can do that for you! This small town with somewhere around 1300 residents celebrates Christmas with a real passion for the season and invites everyone from around the area to join in.

Garretson Hometown Christmas kicked off with the "Lighting of the Park" on Thanksgiving and continues every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night from 5 to 10 PM, right through January 2nd.

Everyone is welcome to drive through a decked-out Split Rock Park for free, but donations are accepted. This helps to keep this display returning every holiday season as well as supporting upkeep on the Devils Gulch area, and Jaycees Sports Complex.

Santa's Mailbox (located near the photo booth area between the picnic shelter and visitor center) is receiving letters through December 12 and all envelopes with return addresses will receive a reply.

On Saturday, December 11, there will be daylong events beginning with a community appreciation breakfast, Holiday Shopping specials & a vendor fair, arts & crafts, and then the Garretson Hometown Christmas Parade of Lights begins at 6:30 PM downtown.

Santa will be visiting Split Rock Park with all its beautiful lights on Saturday, December 11 after the Parade of Lights, to wave at everyone who drives by.

Visit Light the Park and Visit Garretson South Dakota, for more details.

