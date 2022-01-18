What’s So Great About Being A Volunteer at the Great Plains Zoo?

If you're the kind of person who wouldn't mind having over 1,000 new friends with fur, feathers, or maybe scales - -the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History is looking for you!

If you're the kind of person who loves making places more beautiful, in order to keep them thriving, the Great Plains Zoo is looking for you.

If you're the kind of person who likes hanging out with other people while doing truly meaningful work. . .are you sensing a theme here?

The Great Plains Zoo is truly a Sioux Falls treasure. It is a place of wonder, beauty, and perhaps most importantly - - education. Our zoo is a nationally recognized institution, which draws in visitors from across the country.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) was so impressed by the Great Plains Zoo's Snow Monkey exhibit that they gave them a national exhibit award.

This treasure nestled in the center of Sioux Falls is open year-round and also features the Delbridge Museum of Natural History. This amazing space offers a wide range of educational programs. It is also a great place to take a cool break from the heat in the summer and refuge from the cold in the winter.

People who visit our zoo get to view animals that many other zoos simply don't have. And, the Great Plains Zoo also plays a larger role in "species preservation right at home and across the globe!" The zoo is involved in programs working to save 43 species from extinction, including beautiful Amur tigers and Black Rhinos.

As a volunteer, not only do you get to spend time in this 45-acre place of wonder, you will also get to know other like-minded animal and planet-loving people, who care about helping the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History continue to move forward.

To find out more about volunteering as an individual or in groups, see the Great Plains Zoo Volunteer page online, or call the Helpline Center at 211.

Sources: Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History and Experience Sioux Falls

