What’s the Fastest Speeding Ticket in Minnesota History?

Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.

At over 200 mph, the state trooper who witnessed such speeds must have done a double-take as he looked down at his speed gun.

The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near the town of Wabasha, back in 2004.

As you can see, the small town of Wabasha straddles the Mississippi River. On a bright Saturday afternoon, State Trooper Al Loney a motorcycle travel 205 mph. You read that right. Here's what Trooper Loney had to say about that day, 18 years ago:

I was in total disbelief, I had to double-check my watch because in 27 years I'd never seen anything move that fast. -Al Loney, speaking to the St. Paul Pioneer Press

Luckily, Trooper Loney was able to radio another trooper who was ready to pull over the motorcycle and arrest the 20-year-old man from Stillwater with reckless driving, driving without a motorcycle license, and traveling at a staggering 165 mph over the posted speed limit.

What was the reason for such high speeds on a motorcycle? It was reported by Tropper Loney that the driver who was arrested was racing with another person on a motorcycle. The two were seemingly unaware they were being watched by law enforcement the entire time. Whoops.

