When Does Your Team Pick in This Year’s NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft is right around the corner. Prospects from all over the country will hope to hear their name called over three days of action in Las Vegas from April 28th through the 30th. Here is the complete guide of when and how often your team is slated to pick in this year's draft.
You can find the complete list of teams and picks at espn.com, as all 32 teams look to bolster their roster and future with young talent.
Per the article:
"The Jaguars have the most picks (12), while the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are tied for the fewest with six."
Here are the complete picks for our area teams:
Chicago Bears
Round 2: No. 39
Round 2: No 48 (from L.A. Chargers)
Round 3: No. 71
Round 5: No. 148 (from Houston)
Round 5: No. 150
Round 6: No. 186
Detroit Lions
Round 1: No. 2
Round 1: No. 32 (from L.A. Rams)
Round 2: No. 34
Round 3: No. 66
Round 3: No. 97 (compensatory selection)
Round 5: No. 177 (compensatory selection)
Round 6: No. 181
Round 6: No. 217 (compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 234 (from Cleveland)
Green Bay Packers
Round 1: No. 22 (from Las Vegas*)
Round 1: No. 28
Round 2: No. 53 (from Las Vegas*)
Round 2: No. 59
Round 3: No. 92
Round 4: No. 132
Round 4: No. 140 (compensatory selection)
Round 5: No. 171
Round 7: No. 228 (from Chicago through Houston)
Round 7: No. 249
Round 7: No. 258 (compensatory selection)
Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1: No. 29 (from Miami)
Round 1: No. 30
Round 2: No. 50 (from Miami)
Round 2: No. 62
Round 3: No. 94
Round 3: No. 103 (special compensatory selection)
Round 4: No. 121 (from Miami)
Round 4: No. 135
Round 7: No. 233 (from Minnesota)
Round 7: No. 243 (from Las Vegas through New England)
Round 7: No. 251
Round 7: No. 259 (compensatory selection)
Minnesota Vikings
Round 1: No. 12
Round 2: No. 46
Round 3: No. 77
Round 5: No. 156 (from Baltimore)
Round 6: No. 184 (from N.Y. Jets)
Round 6: No. 191 (from Baltimore through K.C., conditional)
Round 6: No. 192
Round 7: No. 250 (from San Francisco through Denver)
There's the list of how often and when area teams will make their selections in this year's draft. The picks are not set in stone, as teams can trade at any time, which makes the draft even more fun for fans across the country as the league welcomes the new crop of talent.
Source: espn.com
