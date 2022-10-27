When is the NFL Trade Deadline?

There are plenty of marquee names on the market as this season's NFL trade deadline nears. Teams are making calls and offers, and strategizing the best way they know how to maximize their team's potential near the season's mid point.

There have been a few trades lately in the league, including the Eagles acquiring a veteran pass rusher from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

There are plenty of teams out there with needs, but wide receiver seems to be the target most associated with trade talks this season.

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is November 1st.

Among the names that have been mentioned recently include veteran wideouts DJ Moore, Brandin Cooks, AJ Green, and Chase Claypool.

One name that has been on the block for quite some time is Miami Dolphins Tight End Mike Gesicki.

And a new name that has emerged due to his team's mystifying slow start is Denver Broncos Edge Rusher Bradley Chubb.

There are a ton of options out there, and it will be another exciting weekend of football ahead of the deadline next Tuesday.

Source: ESPN.com