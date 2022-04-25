When Will Hall, Strong Jr. Be Selected in This Weekend’s Draft?

The NFL Draft is almost upon us, and for a pair of area college running backs making the jump to the league, the next step in their journey is soon to be revealed.

Both Iowa State's Breece Hall and South Dakota State's Pierre Strong Jr. have garnered serious interest and consideration from NFL teams leading up to the NFL Draft.

Both are likely to not have their names called on the draft's opening night on Thursday, but that is more indicative of the league's view on the running back position than the players themselves.

In the past two drafts, a total of 3 running backs were selected in the first round.

This year, Hall and Strong Jr. both will have their fair share of suitors, with Hall being near the top options for NFL teams at his position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hall is the 57th ranked player in this year's draft class, and the second ranked running back, behind Michigan State's Kenneth Walker.

The 57th spot falls right in the middle of round number 2, which will be held Friday Night. Here's PFF's short take on Hall as a prospect:

Iowa State may have taken a step backward, but Hall was as strong as ever in 2021. In fact, he raised his broken tackle total to 74 after shedding 63 tackles last year. He has an all-around skill set and NFL size at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds.

Pierre Strong Jr. is also ranked as a mid-round prospect, and could be a diamond in the rough value pick for the right team.

Strong is a home-run hitter whose 4.37 speed qualifies as fast no matter his competition level. He still needs to run with more physicality to have an every-down role in the NFL.

PFF has Strong Jr. as the 135th ranked overall prospect, the equivalent of a fifth round selection.

The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas this year and will take place from Thursday to Saturday.

Source: Pro Football Focus

