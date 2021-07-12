Where Can Kids Get Free Breakfast & Free Lunch This Summer?
Making sure our kids are properly cared for also includes that they are eating well. As part of a federal government program, the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) will continue to offer free breakfast and free lunch to all children up to 18-years old.
Schools participating include:
- Laura B. Anderson
- Anne Sullivan
- Terry Redlin
- Hawthorne
- Lowell
- Hayward
- Garfield
- Oscar Howe
- Rosa Parks
- Memorial MS
The program will continue through June of 2022.
Note to parents: Friday meals will be sent with kids on Thursdays. And, there are no income guidelines or paperwork to worry about.
And if you would like to join your kids and eat with them, you can enjoy a healthy meal too for only $4.25 per meal.
