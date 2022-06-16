Where Can You Find Some Of the Areas’ Most Excellent Food Trucks?

And the answer to the question is?

Easy - -at McCrossan Boy's Ranch, located northwest of Sioux Falls on 47135 260th Street, Sioux Falls (Just Google it, it's not hard to find). Every Friday, May through September from 11 AM to 2 PM, you'll find a reason to visit one of our most historic places!

Is it a special occasion?

Kind of, "Food Truck Fridays" are just a way to introduce people to the mission of the school & facility. You'll learn about the history of the Ranch and its Founder Melinda Bell McCrossan. You'll also see South Dakota's U.S. Bicentennial Celebration Wagon

What exactly does McCrossan's Boy's Ranch do?

The seeds of success are planted within each of our boys. It’s the McCrossan Way. We are dedicated to providing New Hope for a Better Life. We reach out to boys between the ages of nine to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives. At McCrossan Boys Ranch we are fortunate to have our boys surrounded with dedicated and caring individuals that are living examples to the life the boys are striving for. Through values, goals, education and skills we prepare our boys to live a balanced life outside the Ranch. We also provide the boys with one-on-one counseling as well as specialized educational services so they can heal and grow intellectually. Through ranch activities such as horsemanship, 4-H, Boy Scouts and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, each boy is given the opportunity to learn and expand their horizons.- -McCrossan's Boys Ranch

Back to Food Truck Fridays- Is there a schedule of trucks that will be out there?

There sure is. You'll find the whole calendar of food trucks on McCrossan's Boys Ranch Events page.