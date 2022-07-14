Try New Sioux Falls Food Truck Just For Cupcakes!

There are plenty of delicious food trucks throughout the Sioux Empire to satisfy your tastebuds. From Mexican cuisine to great greasy fries and hot dogs, there's a food truck for everyone to enjoy.

If you thought food trucks couldn't get any better, think again! There is now a food truck for all the Sioux Empire cupcake lovers! It's the ultimate "mobile cupcake experience."

Sioux Falls Cupcake Foodtruck

Oh My Cupcakes! is known to have unique and tasty cupcakes and sweets. The cupcake establishment has not one, but THREE locations in the Sioux Empire. Now, it can technically add a fourth location thanks to its new mobile cupcake truck.

In a Facebook post, the cupcake eatery showcased its exciting new venture in the food truck industry. Oh My Cupcakes! says the cupcake truck made its debut at the store's 57th and Bridges location earlier in the week. Sioux Empire cupcake fans will soon see this truck in action! "We’ll be coming to your festivals, your workplaces, even your wedding or special event," explains the Facebook post provided by the staff at Oh My Cupcakes!.

I don't know about you, but I wholeheartedly believe this food truck is going to be so sweet! The first event for the Oh My Cupcakes! Mobile Cupcake Experience will be this Friday, July 15th during “Fridays on The Plaza” with our partners at Dakota News Now.

Oh My Cupcakes! has a variety of classic and seasonal cupcakes to enjoy any time of the day. The speciality bakery is even introducing a new cupcake every week throughout the month of July.

Bring on the cupcakes!

