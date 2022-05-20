Fabulous Lineup For Fridays on the Plaza Downtown Sioux Falls
We all look forward to the end of the week—where we can spend time with family and friends. But hold on for just a bit. The end of the week for you and your coworkers can begin with a Friday lunch. And, entertainment.
Dakota News Now is returning with a full schedule of Fridays on the Plaza in Sioux Falls. The series of musical entertainment and food trucks begin Friday, May 27.
Each Friday during the summer Dakota News Now will feature regional musicians live on the 12th Street Plaza outside of their studios during lunch-time. If you plan on staying a while, bring a lawn chair too.
Fridays on the Plaza 2022 - 12th Street Plaza, 325 South 1st Avenue - Fridays 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Why should First Fridays have all the fun? Every Friday this summer you can check out these musicians and some great local eats:
May 27
Music: James Dean Acoustic
Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Curbside Delights, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut, Let Me Be Frank.
June 3
Music: Tommy Edwin
Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut
June 10
Music: Kalea Jordan
Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Breaking Burrito, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank
June 17
Music: Kobe Jordan
Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Big Orange Food Truck, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions
June 24
Music: Amy Ellsworth
Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut
July 1
Music: Brian Stai
Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, The Hangover Hut
July 8
Music: Geoff Gunderson
Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Breaking Burrito, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut
July 15
Music: Devon Cadwell
Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut
July 22
Music: Sara Tomsen
Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut
July 29
Music: Fine Mess
Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions
August 5
Music: Surfin’ Safari
Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions
August 12
Music: Gary Swanson
Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Curbside Delights, Breaking Burrito, Krazy Concessions
August 19
Music: TBA
Food Trucks: Black Iron Waffles
August 26
Music: Randy Hedge
Food Trucks: Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls
September 2
Music: TBA
Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Black Iron Waffles, The Hangover Hut
September 9
Music: The Sock Puppet Menagerie
Food Trucks: Black Iron Waffles, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls
