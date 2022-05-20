Fabulous Lineup For Fridays on the Plaza Downtown Sioux Falls

We all look forward to the end of the week—where we can spend time with family and friends. But hold on for just a bit. The end of the week for you and your coworkers can begin with a Friday lunch. And, entertainment.

Dakota News Now is returning with a full schedule of Fridays on the Plaza in Sioux Falls. The series of musical entertainment and food trucks begin Friday, May 27.

Each Friday during the summer Dakota News Now will feature regional musicians live on the 12th Street Plaza outside of their studios during lunch-time. If you plan on staying a while, bring a lawn chair too.

Fridays on the Plaza 2022 - 12th Street Plaza, 325 South 1st Avenue - Fridays 11:30 am - 2:00 pm

Why should First Fridays have all the fun? Every Friday this summer you can check out these musicians and some great local eats:

May 27

Music: James Dean Acoustic

Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Curbside Delights, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut, Let Me Be Frank.

June 3

Music: Tommy Edwin

Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut

June 10

Music: Kalea Jordan

Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Breaking Burrito, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank

June 17

Music: Kobe Jordan

Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Big Orange Food Truck, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions

June 24

Music: Amy Ellsworth

Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut

July 1

Music: Brian Stai

Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, The Hangover Hut

July 8

Music: Geoff Gunderson

Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Breaking Burrito, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut

July 15

Music: Devon Cadwell

Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut

July 22

Music: Sara Tomsen

Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut

July 29

Music: Fine Mess

Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions

August 5

Music: Surfin’ Safari

Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions

August 12

Music: Gary Swanson

Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Curbside Delights, Breaking Burrito, Krazy Concessions

August 19

Music: TBA

Food Trucks: Black Iron Waffles

August 26

Music: Randy Hedge

Food Trucks: Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls

September 2

Music: TBA

Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Black Iron Waffles, The Hangover Hut

September 9

Music: The Sock Puppet Menagerie

Food Trucks: Black Iron Waffles, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls

